Conditional MCO would help nation, smallholders: Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s decision to allow the agricommodity sector to resume full operations under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) could help prevent a decline in smallholders’ incomes and the nation’s economic growth, according to the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities.

Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the CMCO could also halt the slide in incomes of businesses and individuals besides enabling most businesses to remain open.

“It is hoped that the government’s decision to reopen sectors including the agricommodity sector would have a positive impact on the country’s economy and not negatively affect the wellbeing of the people especially the 977,206 agricommodity smallholders,” he said in a statement today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced on May 1 that nearly all economic sectors are allowed to resume operations on May 4 under the CMCO.

He said the country had suffered RM63 billion in losses since the start of the MCO and would lose another RM35 billion should the MCO be extended for another month.

Mohd Khairuddin said the agricommodity sector’s export value had been found to drop during the MCO period.

Under the CMCO, plantation and manufacturing activities involving the palm oil, rubber, timber, cocoa, pepper, kenaf and biodiesel industries are allowed.

Also permitted are downstream activities involving trade in agricommodities including selling, buying, grading, transportation and collection as well as agricultural inputs like seedlings, fertilisers, pesticides, equipment and machinery spare parts.

“In order to protect the wellbeing of the people, all agricommodity sectors which are allowed to fully resume operations should adhere to the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs),” he said.

Failure to comply with the SOPs is an offence and could result in legal action taken against offending plantations and factories, he said, while stressing that no business activities are allowed in areas placed under Enhanced Movement Contro Order (EMCO). - Bernama