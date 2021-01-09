Conditional registration of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approved

KUALA LUMPUR: Conditional registration for the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer company, Comirnaty Concentrate for Dispersion, has been approved for use in Malaysia, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. (pix)

Dr Noor Hisham, through his official Twitter and Facebook posts, said the matter was approved by the 352nd Malaysia Drug Control Authority (PBKD) Meeting which convened today.

“Even so, the company still needs to submit some important data within the allotted time before it is allowed to be used,“ he said.

Earlier, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin through his official Twitter expressed his congratulations to the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) on the decision for conditional registration for the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

“I was just informed by @DGHisham that NPRA has given conditional registration for the Pfizer vaccine. We are still waiting for a few additional info from Pfizer but this means it can be used in Malaysia.

“Congratulations National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) on the quick registration,“ he said.

To date, Malaysia has signed an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech to obtain 12.8 million doses of vaccine. The country would also receive another 6.4 million doses of vaccine from AstraZeneca in addition to several other suppliers. -Bernama