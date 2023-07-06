Conditions imposed on Lynas have not changed since 2020, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has never changed the operating licence policy and conditions imposed on Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Lynas Malaysia) since 2020, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang (pix) said the government was consistent with the matter and the conditions are still in force until now.

“Lynas Malaysia is also aware and accepts the set conditions including building a cracking and leaching (C&L) plant in Australia.

“We have imposed that conditions since 2020 and today the conditions are still the same, there is no change...there is no element of surprise. We have examined all the conditions and there is no decision to make changes, consistency is important because this involves foreign investment,“ he said when replying to a supplementary question from Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang).

Chang explained that the conditions imposed were based on government policy factors, the impact on the environment and the local community’s response to the operation of Lynas Malaysia for the Lynas Advanced Materials Plant (LAMP) project in Gebeng, Pahang.

Meanwhile, he said the government’s decision to extend the period of the factory to carry out C&L activities for another six months was to avoid affecting the supply chain of rare earth at the global level. - Bernama