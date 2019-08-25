Condo resident claims assault by thugs linked to security official

KUALA LUMPUR: A contractor, who was beaten up at his condominium here, said an official hired to manage security at the location was terrorising residents with high-handed tactics.

J. Bernard Kumar, 47, who runs a clubhouse at the condominium with a partner, said he was attacked by three men at about 12.15am on Aug 15.

He suffered a fractured jaw, bruises and cuts after being attacked with broken glass, a pair of scissors, a snooker cue and other objects.

Kumar was taken to a private hospital where he remains warded.

“I was watching TV at the clubhouse alone when they came in and started attacking me for about 20 minutes,” Kumar said yesterday.

“They kept asking me irrelevant questions and demanded I pleaded for their mercy.

“When my partner intervened, he too was beaten up.

“They also warned me that they would kill my family if I reported the matter to the police.”

Kumar said the assailants have links with a security official at the condominium.

He said it had been 10 days since the incident, but the investigations officer of the case has yet to meet him to record his statement.

Another resident L. Gerard Collin, a 54-year-old financial adviser, heard the commotion and rushed over before calling the police on seeing Kumar being assaulted.

“Police arrived at the scene within minutes and managed to arrest two of the men while the third one escaped,” Collin said.

“Earlier, I ran up to several security guards and sought their help but they turned a blind eye.”

Cheras police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said police are waiting for a full medical report on the victim.

He said the case is classified for rioting under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

He said two suspects aged 35 and 36 were arrested.

“The court only allowed a one-day remand order on the suspects and they were later freed on bail after investigations.

“We will interview the victim soon and are trying to ascertain the motive behind the attack,“ Mohamad Mokhsein said.