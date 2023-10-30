Conducive media environment vital: Deputy minister

CYBERJAYA: A sustainable and unrestricted media environment is critical to enhance Malaysia’s reputation as an investment hub, said Communications and Digital Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching.

Speaking at the post-Hawana conference recently organised by the National Press Club (NPC), she said this is in line with the principles of Malaysia Madani.

The conference was held with support from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) at its Centre of Excellence.

Teo said the theme of the conference, “Malaysia’s Quest for a Free and Sustainable Media Landscape”, was apt as the media plays a crucial role in facilitating effective communication and promoting diplomacy.

“Malaysia’s media ecosystem will play a critical role in efforts to elevate the country’s economy to the list of the top 30 in the world in less than 10 years.”

Teo said the media have a shared responsibility to report factual news while considering sensitivities as the country strives towards racial harmony.

“When reporting, we must not only consider public interest but also be mindful of the potential harm that can be caused by emotionally charged sentiments.

“Understanding the boundaries and laws governing media reporting is crucial in making informed decisions about what should be reported and how it should be presented. This will help preserve the integrity of information.”

Teo said Malaysia currently stands at 73rd position in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index.

“This is an impressive improvement from the previous 113th position.”

NPC president Datuk Ahirudin Attan said this is the first time NPC has collaborated with the ministry.

“This is a new beginning for the media landscape in Malaysia, in which we can bolster media autonomy and freedom in a developing country.

He said NPC also strives for Malaysia to be in the top 30 countries with the most free medium, or free press.

“The government and regulators need to understand what we need to have to create a conducive economic situation in Malaysia.

“It is important for us to work together to enhance our competitive advantage and bridge the strategic gaps that impede our sustainable development.”

He added that it was also important for media employees to have a deep understanding of their responsibilities and obligations to ensure fair and sustainable journalism.

The conference featured a panel discussion titled “Media Ecosystem and the Future of Sustainable Journalism”, featuring MCMC senior director of Consumer and Industry Affairs Division Eneng Faridah Iskandar, Big Boom Media group CEO and co-founder Datuk Zainul Arifin and NPC committee member Abdul Rahmat Omar.