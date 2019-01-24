Conference Of Rulers concludes meeting to elect new King (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The special meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara to elect the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Timbalan (Deputy) Yang di-Pertuan Agong concluded at 12.45 pm.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, is expected to issue an official statement on the election this evening.

The meeting, chaired by the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, had started at 11.15 am. — Bernama

Eight of the nine Malay Rulers attended the meeting. The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, who resigned as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 6, did not attend the meeting.

Besides Sultan Mizan, the other Malay Rulers in attendance were the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah; Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar; Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah; Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah; Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah; and Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

The election was to fill the vacancy in the office of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong following the resignation of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Bernama