Conflagration breaks out in Tupai Industrial Zone in Taiping

IPOH: A conflagration broke out in the Tupai Industrial Zone in Taiping this morning.

A spokesman for the Taiping Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) said they received a call regarding the incident at 9.56 am and dispatched firefighters from BBP Kamunting and BBP Batu Kurau who were assisted by the Voluntary Fire Brigade (PBS) of Kuala Sepetang, Kuala Gula, Parit Buntar, Bagan Serai and Pantai Remis.

“A mattress storage warehouse with an area of 24.4 x 18.3 square metres was 95 per cent destroyed while a workshop of a similar size was 90 per cent destroyed.

“Three vehicles were also 90 per cent destroyed besides a steel factory and a piano factory catching fire but the flames were successfully controlled by the Fire Department,“ he said in a statement today.

According to him, the fire was brought under control within 35 minutes and there were no casualties.

“The cause of the incident and the total losses are still under investigation and the firefighting operation ended at 3.40 pm,“ he said. - Bernama