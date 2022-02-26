Conflict in Ukraine: Parliamentary Special Select Committee to convene meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Parliamentary Special Select Committee for International Affairs will convene a meeting next week when Parliament is in session and will invite Wisma Putra for a briefing on Malaysia’s position on diplomatic relations with Russia and Ukraine.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, in a joint statement with the other seven MPs in the committee, said that they will also make a courtesy call to the Ukrainian Ambassador to Malaysia Olexander Nechytaylo to express their deepest concern on the grave situation of infinite uncertainty on the safety and fate of the Ukrainians.

“The Malaysian Parliamentary Special Select Committee for International Affairs expresses our deepest concern on such aggression and violations of human rights that has no place anywhere in the world in the 21st century, particularly that the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over,” according to the statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a special military operation in the Donbas region, eastern Ukraine and following that, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said Malaysia is seriously concerned over the escalation of conflict in Ukraine and strongly urges all parties involved to immediately take steps to de-escalate and prevent loss of lives and devastation.

Ismail Sabri said at this critical juncture, every effort should be redoubled to seek a peaceful and amicable solution to the conflict through dialogue and negotiation based on international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter.

The other seven MPs in the committee are Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz (Padang Rengas), Datuk Seri Azizah Mohd Dun (Beaufort), Datuk Abdullah Mat Nawi (Tumpat), Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (Bintulu), Sim Tze Tzin (Bayan Baru), P Kasthuriraani (Batu Kawan) and Awang Husaini Sahari (Putatan). — Bernama