Confrontation at PBAPP counter was actually role play, says CEO

GEORGE TOWN: The viral video of a confrontation at a Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP) customer care counter was actually role play.

In a press statement today, PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa (pix) clarified that the customer care section at the PBAPP Rifle Range operation centre, was closed to the public and a training session had been conducted there at 1.45pm on Sunday for 31 employees.

Jaseni said that during the training session, an “angry customer” scenario was staged to show the trainees how to handle a difficult customer.

“The ‘angry customer’ was a role-playing PBAPP employee. Please note that there were no other customers at the counter,” he said, adding that the customer care consultant and auxiliary policemen shown in the video were also role-played by the employees.

No one was hurt during the session.

Jaseni also said that PBAPP employees who were present, had shot videos of the role-playing scenario but one of them had subsequently uploaded and distributed the footage on social networking platforms without a proper explanation — the two minute video clip went viral on social media. — Bernama