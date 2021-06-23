Confronting body shaming head-on

A PERFECT body is usually seen as a prerequisite to attracting a romantic partner, landing a dream job, good health, popularity, success and self-confidence. In short, it is like a passport to the good life.

This leaves those whose looks do not reflect the popular concept of perfection not only at a disadvantage, but also subject to inappropriate and sometimes cruel attention.

One person who knows this all too well is beauty queen Rajeswarry Chandran, better known as Jeszy Chandran (pix).

Growing up “stick-thin”, she has been subjected to body shaming all her life. Today, the 27-year-old is using her platform as Miss Progress 2021 to go on a mission to spread the word that body shaming is potentially harmful to the victim.

Jeszy said her childhood days in Johor Baru were full of constant mocking and ridicule because she did not have the figure that fit an “acceptable” shape.

People usually assume that only fat people are the targets of body-shamers. However, that is not so.

“People would laugh at me whenever I voiced my discomfort over the taunting. They assumed that every skinny person should be happy since culture idealises thin bodies,” she told theSun.

She was constantly bombarded with phrases such as “bones are for dogs” and “real men want curves, not sticks”, making her discomfort fester.

Jeszy said while she takes pride that she is mentally strong, the tormenting eventually crushed her.

“I would lock myself up in my room. I just didn’t want to show myself to the outside world.”

She added that she used to receive hate mail from an internet troll and that almost ruined her self-esteem. Eventually she stopped posting pictures of herself on social media.

Jeszy then decided to take the fight to her tormentors.

“I became a voice for those who were struggling to love themselves.”

She began by spreading awareness of body positivity through social media, and received encouraging response.

Taking it a step further, the girl from a conservative Indian family decided to participate in a beauty pageant, and her family threw their support behind her.

“Beauty pageants have always been a platform to empower women and I knew this was how I could reach those who had been struggling with body image issues,” she said.

Not surprisingly, many of her acquaintances and some relatives dismissed her chances of doing well at the pageant.

“I was advised to focus on ‘more beneficial’ pursuits. In their eyes, I would not go far but I’m glad I also had people who pushed me to continue on my journey. One of them is my best friend from childhood, Sasikumar Ragavan.”

With advice from her mother and siblings, Jeszy won the crown and with it, the chance to spread her message of body positivity wider.

To those who hope to be like her someday, Jeszy has this piece of advice: “Beauty comes in all shapes, sizes and shades. Never let hate put you down. Get out of that hole that they have pushed you into. Be yourself. Carry on living your life the way you want because that makes the biggest impact.

“It’s not easy to please everyone, so do what makes you happy. Set a goal and work towards it but never put another person down.”