PUTRAJAYA: A decision to keep a wholesale market open while its surrounding areas are under lockdown has raised questions about the effectiveness of the steps taken to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

An enhanced movement control order (EMCO) was enforced in at least eight localities in Selayang yesterday.

However, the wholesale market that stands right in the middle of the EMCO zone is allowed to remain open.

This would be counter-productive to the EMCO enforced in its surroundings, according to a doctor.

Despite the green light to proceed, some traders at the market have chosen to stay away, leading to some confusion for vegetable suppliers.

One farmer said he had to instruct his lorry driver to turn around when his customer called to say that his stall was not open for business.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the areas surrounding the market would be put under an EMCO when the number of positive cases touched 28 yesterday. Apart from that, one person has also succumbed to the infection.

The EMCO will be in place until May 3.

Malaysian Wellness Society president Datuk Dr Rajbans Singh said all the traders at the market would have to be tested for Covid-19 to ensure that they are free of the infection if the market is allowed to remain open.

“Extra precautionary measures must also be taken during this period. It is extremely important,” he told theSun.

He said social distancing at the market would also be essential at all times.

“Security has to be really tight there. This is extremely important since the surrounding area is subjected to a lockdown.”

Federation of Vegetable Farmers Associations of Malaysia president Tan So Tiok said he had sent a lorry load of vegetables from Johor to the Selayang market when one of his customers called to decline the order.

“He told me the market was closed so I had to ask my lorry driver to turn around,” Tan said.

The lorry was carrying two tonnes of vegetables.

The situation became even more confusing when a WhatsApp message began circulating, claiming that Kuala Lumpur City Hall had been instructed by the Health Ministry to close the market from 8am yesterday to midnight on Friday.

This was soon after Ismail Sabri announced that the market would remain open.

“All freight forwarders and licence holders are not allowed to enter the premises during the stipulated time,” the WhatsApp message read.

Ismail Sabri also could not say if the public from outside the affected area would be allowed to go to the market or if entry was limited only to traders.

The Selayang wholesale market is notorious for having large crowds disregarding social distancing during the MCO period, which started on March 18.

Earlier yesterday, rumours were rife that the market and its surrounding areas were under a full lock down after the areas were cordoned off with barbed wire. Security forces personnel were also present.

Ismail Sabri explained that the EMCO was necessary to contain the spread of Covid-19 there, and to enable tracing and screening of residents in the area.

This is the sixth area in the country to come under an EMCO after Simpang Renggam in Johor, Hulu Langat, Menara City One, Selangor Mansion and Masjid India.

“I hope all residents will remain calm and cooperate with the authorities, and don’t run away. We do not want a situation where the virus will spread outside the area,” Ismail Sabri said.

“Those in the EMCO area who need any assistance can contact DBKL’s EMCO operations room at 03-4026 7222 or the Sentul district police control centre at 03-4048 2212,” he added.

Attempts to contact police and DBKL to confirm the market closure were unsuccessful.

AREAS UNDER EMCO

Parcel A: Jalan 6/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara

Parcel B: Jalan 6/3A dan 9/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara

Parcel C: Jalan2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara

Parcel D: Jalan2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara

Parcel E1: Taman Sri Murni Fasa 2, Jalan 1/2D

Parcel E2: Taman Sri Murni Fasa 1, Jalan 1/2D

Parcel E3: Taman Sri Murni Dasa 3, Jalan 1/2B

Parcel F: Taman Batu View and Taman Batu Hampar

