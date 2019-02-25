Congestation charge may reduce traffic woes: Expert

PETALING JAYA: The move to introduce a “congestion charge” on highways can help to redistribute traffic flow from peak periods to non-peak hours.

Transport expert Goh Bok Yen said those who are more flexible could now wait until after peak hours to start their journey, and that could help to ease traffic flow during peak hours.

This, he said, could be a prelude to the introduction of a differential road pricing system whereby when you pay more to travel during peak hours.

Current toll rates will be charged during peak hours – from 6.30am to 9am and 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Toll will be waived from 11pm to 5am, while there is a 30% discount during the other hours of the day.

“This will encourage road users to change the way they drive. It will result in spare capacity for road users,“ Goh added. He was commenting on the announcement that the government would acquire four highways and introduce toll discounts and waivers.

The highways – Damansara-Puchong Expressway, Sprint Highway, Shah Alam Highway and the Smart Tunnel – are currently owned by Gamuda Bhd.

Goh said any shortfall in toll collection as a result of this move could be recovered by raising toll charges for those driving during peak hours.

He said this could help ease the burden on taxpayers who would otherwise end up paying for the maintenance and operations of highways apart from compensation to concessionaires when toll rates are not raised as planned.

Under current concessions agreements with highway operators, the toll rate would be increased at agreed intervals.

“Make the highway users pay, which is more than fair,“ he told theSun today.

Urban planning and transport expert Dr Lim Mah Hui said priority should be given to introducing a more effective public transport system.

“We should get those in the B40 and M40 groups used to public transport, which is now under-utilised, instead of making them think that it’s better to own a car,“ he said.

He added the government could consider restricting certain lanes on highways only to buses and private vehicles with more than two persons to encourage car pooling.