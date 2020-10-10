Congregational prayers, activities at Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport Mosque suspended - JAIS

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has ordered the Friday prayers, five-obligatory prayers and activities at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport Mosque in Subang near here be suspended from yesterday (Oct 8) until further notice.

JAIS director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the order was made following a member of the congregation who attended the mosque to perform Friday prayers on Oct 2, was tested positive for Covid-19.

“According to records, the number of congregation who attended the Friday prayers on that day was 1,310 people.

“Therefore, JAIS calls on all members of the congregation to immediately undergo screening at the nearest health clinic if they have symptoms or self-quarantine at home,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Shahzihan said the situation would also be discussed in detail at the Mosque & Surau SOP Evaluation and Supervision Special Committee Meeting which would be chaired by him for further action on the mosque’s status soon.

“Currently, JAIS only allows three people from among committee members to perform the call to prayer and the obligatory prayers.

“Cleaning and sanitation work was done by the mosque administration today,“ he said. -Bernama