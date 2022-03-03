Conquering fear of needles

PETALING JAYA: While most children tend to be afraid of needles, there are many who are actually looking forward to their vaccination shots.

Research has found that about 40% of children worldwide under the age of 12 have a fear-driven physical or emotional response to needles. The finding was published by a paediatric healthcare entity based in California.

Much has been done to allay this phobia, especially under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

Proper dissemination of information on the need for vaccination, having experienced medical experts present and making vaccination centres children-friendly have helped to achieve this aim.

Parents too have stepped up efforts to get their children vaccinated.

Two families theSun interviewed shared how the children bravely and calmly received the shots.

Gym owner Noor Hasilah Ismail took her daughter Hanna Saffiyya Aznan Khairi, 10, to a vaccination centre in Nilai, Negri Sembilan earlier this week.

“She has been excited since last week, when the school informed the students about its vaccination day,” Noor Hasilah said.

“She was super excited. I asked her if it was painful. She said: ‘Not at all’. In fact, after Hanna was vaccinated, she was chatting with her friends. She saw a girl around her age crying and she told me she was surprised as it didn’t hurt at all.”

Noor Hasilah admitted that she was initially concerned about the possibility of side-effects.

“But then, I thought about my husband and I. None of us had any side-effects after being vaccinated three times, including the booster shot.

“I believe it is important as prevention is better than cure,” she added.

Writer Nadirah H. Rodzi, 35, echoed Noor Hasilah’s sentiments.

“It’s very important because the virus isn’t just going to infect adults. We need to try our best to protect the children too,” said the mother of two, adding that she was also worried about the side-effects.

“I did a lot of reading and learnt that the side-effects are normal. I was focused on how to handle the kids if they did experience some side-effects. I was ready to report any AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) to the authorities.

“Both my children were very relaxed when they received their shots. But I did prep them, especially my daughter Nadine, before going to the centre.

“I told both of them that we were facing a pandemic and that we needed to protect ourselves with a thing called a vaccine.

“Nadine was a bit nervous at first but she stayed calm and listened to my advice, to take a deep breath and don’t look at the needle. My other child Nayla was also such a sport.

“I expected her to be cranky and to throw a tantrum because she may not truly understand what was going on as she’s autistic, but it all went well.”