Conserving marine life is everyone’s responsibility

PETALING JAYA: A holistic approach that will preserve the livelihood of fishermen while ensuring sustainability has been proposed as a way to conserve marine life in tropical seas.

The proposal mooted by Malaysia Sustainable Nature Association president Mohd Rashdan Abd Rashid may even see fishermen double up as farmers.

For environmentalists, the way forward is for all stakeholders to be aware that everyone has a role to play in protecting marine life.

The authorities must work together with fishermen to reduce the threat and degradation on marine life and its environment, with experts offering their views on how this can be achieved.

For instance, Mohd Rashdan pointed out the issue of overfishing is not a burden for the fisherman to bear alone. “The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency has an equally important role to play,” he told theSun.

“Once everyone is on the same page, the necessary data can then be gathered. The enforcement agencies can then take action based on the findings,” he said.

He added that every sector is affected and therefore it is also in everyone’s interest to address the issue together.

Mohd Rashdan said one of the ways fishermen can play their role is to also venture into other areas like farming.

“To ensure sustainability, fishermen can also cultivate their own food through organic farming, thus expanding their own food supply without having to purchase from the mainland,” he explained.

He said crops can be grown through organic farming and there is a potential for youth to get involved in creating a social enterprise around organic farming.

Mohd Rashdan was commenting on a report that the population of sharks and rays in tropical seas are under threat, posing an irreversible loss in diversity.

In its recently published Red List, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature revealed that at least one-third of all species of sharks, rays, skates and chimeras (they are collectively known as chondrichthyan) are at risk of extinction due to multiple threats, including overfishing.

Ecotourism and Conservation Society of Malaysia chief executive officer Andrew Sebastian pointed out that overfishing is a long-standing issue that remains unresolved.

“Tampering with the population of sharks and rays will upset the marine ecosystem. Through overfishing, we put a part of the already fragile food chain under threat, thus adding pressure on the ecosystem,” he said.

Andrew proposed that the Fisheries Department review the types of nets approved for use by fishermen.

“Technology has come a long way, we now have turtle exclusion devices for fishing nets. So, why can’t we have the same for sharks and rays?” he asked. A major problem in Malaysia is enforcement, he said.

“We see trawlers from other countries coming into our waters to fish. This is especially rampant in the Andaman sea, near Langkawi where there is a lot of fishing.”

Andrew noted that in Malaysia, authority over marine parks has yet to be integrated, leading to inconsistent approaches in their conservation targets.

“For instance, the management of marine parks comes under the purview of three different ministries,” he said.

To protect fish stock, there must be greater protection for marine parks as well as more investment in fishing aggregating devices and building of artificial reefs.

“Over and above that, stronger enforcement is needed to protect our marine resources.”

He said that when reviewing fishing protocols and issuance of licences, there is a need to progress from just having eco-friendly fishing nets to a comprehensive policy on protecting sharks and other endangered species.

“For instance, we need to put a stop to the landing of certain species of sharks. That is the way forward,” he added.