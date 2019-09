GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) has appealed to the Federal Government to launch a cloud seeding operation in the northern region as the Air Pollutant Index (API) reached unhealthy levels yesterday.

Although the meteorological department had forecast rain in the late evening, it is feared it may not be enough to reduce the haze.

As of 2pm yesterday, the API reading in Penang stood at between 200 and 240 in most parts of the state, its worst this year

Six flights were affected between 11am and noon when visibility deteriorated at the Penang International Airport in Bayan Lepas.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd senior manager Mohd Nadzim Hashim said the flights were from Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Namu in Medan.

Mohd Nadzim said visibility was now 1.5km, while the runway’s visual range is 1.7km.

He said another flight from Singapore had to be rerouted to Medan while a flight from Bangkok had to be delayed.

However, there have been no flight cancellations so far.

Chow told a press conference that the state disaster response operation room had been activated in Bayan Lepas.

State assemblymen were busy handing out face masks while all 200 schools – both public and private – were ordered closed until further notice, while pharmacies recorded brisk sales of face masks.

Fishermen were advised to refrain from heading out to sea.

“Parents with school-going children should monitor the online site of the state education department to ascertain if schools would be opened tomorrow. We should also refrain from heading outdoors,” said Chow.

He has also directed state executive councillors Phee Boon Poh and Afif Bahardin as well as the state education and health authorities to provide constant updates on the situation to the public.