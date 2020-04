KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of the Teaching Profession (Peninsular Malaysia) (NUTP) has urged internet providers to exercise more consideration when providing free internet access to teachers and students.

In a statement today, NUTP secretary-general Harry Tan Huat Hock said this was to enable the online teaching and learning (PdP) sessions to be done in a better condition and could be made beneficial use of by all students during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He said he appreciated the initiative taken by the local telecommunications companies to offer one gigabyte of free data a day throughout the MCO period but it was only available between 8am and 6pm.

In the meantime, Tan said the Ministry of Education had provided a guideline for school administrators, teachers, parents and especially students on online learning to allow students to continue their learning at home during the MCO.

However, he said not all students could follow the PdP sessions from home as some of them could not afford to access the internet due to financial constraints.

“Many parents will not prioritise paying for internet access because they have to think about paying for food, house rental and loan instalments on vehicle-purchases,” he said. — Bernama