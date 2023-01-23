Consistent engagement with Health Ministry to expedite cancer centre development in Sarawak: Dr Sim

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will continue to engage with the Health Ministry to expedite the development of a cancer centre in the state, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim who is also the state Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had been briefed on the plan to build the cancer centre during the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Implementation Action Council meeting here, recently.

“Our Premier (Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) has let Prime Minister to be aware of the urgent need to build the cancer centre hence, on principle, the issue has been made known and for the details, we will follow up with the technical committee and also the ministerial level after the Chinese New Year holidays,” he said when met at his Chinese New Year open house here today.

The open house was attended by Abang Johari, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

Dr Sim said the cancer centre is also listed as one of the agenda for the state to move further in taking over the administrative autonomy over health.

Recently, Abang Johari said the state government was prepared to build the cancer centre by the end of this year if the federal government agrees to the proposal and willing to fund the building which will cost about RM800 million.

He said in return, the Federal government will provide Sarawak with doctors and equipment. - Bernama