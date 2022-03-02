Consolation for 278 SPM exam candidates affected by floods

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 278 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination candidates who were affected by the floods received monetary relief amounting to RM10,000 last night.

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim presented a token sum to students from three schools, namely Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Mahmudiah (Kuala Berang), Sekolah Pondok Moden Tersat (Kuala Berang) and SMA Atas Sultan Zainal Abidin (Kuala Terengganu).

According to Amzad, the assistance was just emotional relief to ease the burden and calm the nerves of the students affected by flooding at this late hour as they will face exams starting today.

“This contribution is an allocation from the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary constituency, but on the basis of our concern for students and education, we also channel contributions to students from other district schools.

“We hope it can help to prop up the spirit of students in facing important exams that will determine their future,“ he said when met at SMA Atas Sultan Zainal Abidin here last night.

A total of 131 candidates from SMA Mahmudiah, Kuala Berang were relocated to the examination centre at SMA Atas Sultan Zainal Abidin after their school was inundated under two metres of water.

Meanwhile, a student, Ahmad Naqiuddin Mohd Zaki, 18, from SMA Mahmudiah (Kuala Berang) said he was still eager to sit for the examination even if he was out of a complete school outfit.

He said almost all his uniforms and school paraphernalia, as were his friends too, were wrecked or washed away by floodwaters which rose sharply to above waist level.

“It feels a little awkward when you want to pass the examination in everyday clothes and slippers plus having to board at another school.

“But I consider all this as a test from above for us to persevere and do our best in the SPM examination,“ he said, overwhelmed by the various assistance given by many concerned parties. — Bernama