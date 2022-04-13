Constitutional amendment to address issue of party-hopping should be refined as soon as possible

PUTRAJAYA: The need to amend the Constitution or any other appropriate legal remedy in addressing the issue of party-hopping should be refined as soon as possible, said Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

He said the government understood the frustration of the majority of the people with the political uncertainty.

“The rights and decisions of the people must be valued and respected. Their mandate must be fulfilled responsibly. Suspicion cannot be the people’s default emotion,“ he said in a Facebook posting today.

On Monday, the Dewan Rakyat adopted a motion to set up a special select committee to provide recommendations on the Federal Constitution amendment relating to the restrictions for elected representatives to switch parties.

The committee, comprising 11 government and opposition MPs, will be chaired by Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar. — Bernama