Constitutional amendment to reduce voting age tabled at parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: The amendment to the Federal Constitution to reduce the voting age from 21 to 18 years will be tabled for first reading at the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Standing Order, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 will be tabled by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman after the oral question and answer session.

It is learnt that the second reading of the debate on the Bill would be held at the current Parliament session which will be held until July 18.

The amendment requires the support of two-thirds or at least 148 of the total of 222 Members of Parliament for approval.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Rakyat sitting is also expected to face a heated debate on the Peaceful Assembly (Amendment) Bill 2019, aimed at removing the offence on street protests.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting beginning at 10am today will also carry various issues to be raised by Members of Parliament and replied by the ministers responsible during the oral question and answer session.

They included a question by Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang) on the pollution tragedy in Pasir Gudang, Wong Chen (PH-Subang) on the stand of the government regarding the transfer of power to appoint the Head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to Parliament and the question from Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor) on when the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission will come into force. — Bernama