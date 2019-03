TAWAU: Sabah will face constraints in achieving the 20% involvement of women as decision makers if this group does not change its attitude and remains negative, said Sabah Health and People’s Well-Being Assistant Minister Norazlinah Arif.

She said the state government was now making efforts to achieve the target, including selecting women at the village top management level and encouraging them to be active in politics.

“Sabah can only chase 20% but we actually want to achieve 50% women as policy makers but there are constraints because we not only need the quantity (of women) but also quality.

“Women today must change their way of thinking especially in politics and always have an open attitude and not be afraid of competition which is a positive thing,” she said.

Norazlinah was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Gender in Community Development Workshop, Tawau zone, held here today.

She said leaders at the grassroots level must be exposed to such programmes as they were the ones responsible in helping the top leadership in matters connected to the development of their districts and villages. — Bernama