Construction labourer charged with committing physical sexual assault on 11-year-old girl

IPOH: A construction labourer currently serving time for housebreaking and awaiting sentence for rape, was brought to the Sessions Court here today and charged with committing physical sexual assault on an 11-year-old girl.

Hassan Ahmad, 43, a widower with a child, pleaded guilty to the charge before Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad.

The court set Aug 16 for mention for submission of the facts of the case and sentencing.

He was charged with committing the offence on the girl by a roadside near Dewan Rumah Pangsa Ashby Road here, at about 1.30 pm last April 13.

The charge, framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792), provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Qurratu’aini Khalifah prosecuted, while Hassan was unrepresented. by a lawyer.

Hassan was charged in the same court last April 28 with breaking into the house of a 38-year-old woman and raping her.

He pleaded guilty to both offences, which were committed at a government quarters at Jalan Kamarudin Isa, Fair Park here between 10 am on April 17 and the following day.