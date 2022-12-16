Construction of Kuching Urban Transport System begins

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Sarawak people’s dream of having a modern and sophisticated public transport system like the world-famous London Underground has taken its first concrete step towards reality with the start of the Kuching Urban Transport System (KUTS) phase one construction project.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said the project involving the construction of the Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (ART), which is fully funded by the state government, will also fulfil the state’s goal towards green technology.

He said phase one of KUTS for the construction of the hydrogen-powered ART would be implemented in several areas in Kuching and Samarahan, categorised as Green, Red and Blue lines.

“This is the first phase which is from Rembus station (in Samarahan) to Hikmah Exchange (Kuching) which is the Blue Line, while from Kuching Central station to Pending is the Red Line,“ he told a press conference after the launch of the KUTS phase one project at its construction site today.

Abang Johari added that the Green Line would run from Pending station to Damai Central.

He said the second phase of the project to be announced later would cover the ART route in the Bau, Kuching and Serian areas.

Abang Johari said the experience of building the ART route in Kuching would help the state government to plan the construction of the ART in Bintulu later.

He said the estimated RM6 billion implementation cost of ART Kuching does not involve construction in Bintulu.

“With the experience gained we will implement it in Bintulu involving the Tanjung Kidurong and Samalaju areas because there are many investment activities there,“ he said.

Last March, Abang Johari announced that the ART route in Bintulu, which will be implemented within five years, will connect Bintulu City with Tanjung Kidurong, which will develop as a hub for the production of petrochemical products and a medical hub.

Earlier, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Husain, in his speech, said the blue, red and green lines cover 27.6 kilometres (km), 12.3 km and 30 km respectively.

“All these lines are scheduled to start operating in stages, starting in the fourth quarter of 2025,“ he said. - Bernama