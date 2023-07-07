Construction of new Changlun Mosque: congregation grateful over PM’s concern

CHANGLUN: The Changlun Mosque congregation is grateful that the government has agreed to continue with the construction of a new mosque with an additional allocation of RM3.07 million, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Changlun Mosque Committee deputy chairman Zainol Abidin Mohamad, 65, said a new mosque with a larger space is needed because the existing mosque can only accommodate about 1,000 people at a time and the population is growing due to the existence of new residential areas.

“We expect this number to increase to between 2,000 and 3,000 congregants in the future...we are thankful for the Prime Minister’s concern over the needs of the people in Changlun,” he told Bernama today.

Last April, the Prime Minister announced that the government had agreed to continue with the construction of the mosque, taking the total cost of the project to RM5.77 million.

Anwar is scheduled to officiate the groundbreaking ceremony for the project in conjunction with the Majlis Mesra Bersama Masyarakat Kubang Pasu programme tomorrow.

During the programme, the Prime Minister is also expected to announce allocations for the upgrade of dilapidated health clinics and schools, especially in the Kubang Pasu district.

Meanwhile, Zainol Abidin hoped that the existing Changlun Mosque will continue to be used even after the completion of the new mosque, as the nearly 100-year-old mosque has become the go-to mosque for travellers.

“On weekends, we’ve seen as many as 12 tourist buses stopping by this mosque, which is located near the main road, to pray or use the lavatory to clean themselves. We believe we should preserve this mosque, or possibly upgrade it and install air conditioning,” he said.

Changlun Mosque Committee assistant secretary Abu Bakar Mat Safar, 63, said the new mosque would definitely provide greater comfort for its congregation and other worshippers to perform ibadah.

“On Fridays and during Aidilfitri or Aidiladha, the existing mosque will be overflowing with people, there will not be enough space for everyone and mats will be spread outside the main prayer hall to accommodate the large number of worshippers.

“We are very grateful for the prime minister’s concern and on behalf of the congregation, I would like to express our heartfelt thanks to him (Anwar) and we are very excited about the construction of the new Changlun Mosque,” he said. -Bernama