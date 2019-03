PETALING JAYA: The proposed construction of a new health clinic in Semenyih will continue, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix).

He said even though the result of the Semenyih state by-election yesterday was not in the Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) favour, the project needs to be implemented to ensure the residents in the area have access to good medical facilities.

“What our candidate for Semenyih by-election said recently was important as the existing clinics both in Semenyih and Beranang towns are often congested and can’t be expanded anymore.

“I am confident we will be able to obtain the land and allocation from the state government to realise this project,” he told reporters after officiating the ‘Run for Rare’ event, here today.

However, he did not set the time for the construction of the clinic to commence.

Previously, PH candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali was reported to have said that the construction of a hospital in Semenyih was one of his main agendas if he were to win the by-election as access to medical facilities was the most widely spoken issue by the local community.

However, on Feb 25, Dr Dzulkefly proposed the construction of another health clinic as the existing two clinics in the Semenyih and Beranang towns could not be expanded due to the constraints of the place, apart from the upgrading of the facilities at the Kajang Hospital, the nearest hospital for the Semenyih population.

Yesterday, the results of the Semenyih state by-election saw the Barisan Nasional (BN) victory after its candidate, Zakaria Hanafi won the four-cornered fight when he secured 19,780 votes.

Zakaria beat PH’s Muhammad Aiman, who garnered 17,866 votes, Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul from Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) (847 votes) and independent Kuan Chee Heng with 725 votes. — Bernama