Construction of new Pahang IPK to start next year

BENTONG: Construction of the new Pahang state police contingent headquarters (IPK) is expected to start next year through an allocation under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department director, Datuk Seri Rosli Ab Rahman (pix) said the new building would be located in Kota SAS, Kuantan which would be a new administrative centre for the state.

“Building of the new IPK is expected to take two to three years and when completed, it would be among the most modern IPK in the country.

“A new state IPK is needed as its present building in Jalan Gambut, Kuantan which was built in 1984 is no longer suitable in terms of size and capacity,” he said at a news conference after the official opening of the Bentong district IPK, with Pahang police chief, Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan also present.

Rosli also said that the Royal Malaysia Police would build 88 additional units of living quarters in Brinchang, Cameron Highlands under the 12MP in view of the high house rentals in the area.

“The quarters will help reduce the financial burden of the police officers and staff as their housing allowance is low compared to the house rentals of RM1,000 to RM1,500 per month,“ he added.

He noted that more than RM14 million had been allocated for the Pahang police contingent this year, with a big portion of it spent on maintaining and upgrading buildings.

This included management expenses RM740,000, development expenditure (RM1.4 million), upgrading of the store for the CID and Narcotics CID case items (RM2.7 million), improving the lock-ups (RM660,500) and replacing lifts (RM5.5 million). — Bernama