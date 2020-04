KUANTAN: The problem of high turbidity in Raub district’s raw water sources, is expected to be resolved following the construction of a pre-sedimentation tank with an allocation of RM18 million from the Federal government.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) said the work being carried out by Pahang Water Management Berhad (PAIP) began on Monday and is expected to be completed in 18 months including six months of design and procurement work.

“The construction of the pre-sedimentation tank involves Sungai Bilut, Sungai Semantan and Sungai Klau water treatment plants with the main objective of reducing the turbidity of raw water before being channelled to the three treatment plants.

“This is to meet the water quality standard set by the Health Ministry and enable the raw water source to be treated before being supplied to the people around the area,” he told a press statement here, today.

The turbid raw water source was not suitable to be treated and the process at the water treatment plant had to be temporarily halted, causing water disruption in the district.

In addition, Wan Rosdy said PAIP would soon undertake the off-river storage (ORS) pilot project in Lipis using an allocation of RM12 million from the state government.

This is to ensure there is sufficient raw water supplies during the dry season, with work expected to take 19 months to complete after commencement.

“The ORS method can also reduce turbidity rate in raw water sources which in turn can save operating costs for water treatment work at the treatment plants in the area,” he said. — Bernama