Construction of premium outlet in Batu Gajah will not affect Kinta Nature Park - MB

IPOH: The state government has given an assurance that the construction of a premium outlet mall in Batu Gajah near here willl not disrupt the nearby Kinta Nature Park ecosystem.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu described the allegations that the existence of the outlet mall would adversely affect a bird park in the area, as baseless.

He said preserving nature and environment has always been a great concern for the state government.

“The construction of the premium outlet is expected to be completed by the end of this year and it will certainly provide a new shopping experience for the people,” he told reporters after attending a gotong-royong programme at the Kampung Rapat Muslim Cemetery here today.

Also present were State Health, Science, Environment and Technology Committee chairman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud and State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi.

Meanwhile, Nolee Ashilin said the premium outlet project is implemented according to the approved specifications.

“There should be no issues as the location is actually quite far from the bird park and there is also a buffer zone between the two areas...Insya Allah, it would not disrupt the environment,” she said. — Bernama