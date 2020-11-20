Construction of RM10 million Jasin sports complex to commerce early next year

MELAKA: Construction works on the RM10 million Jasin Sports Complex is expected to start early next year, said State Non-Governmental Organisation, Youth Development and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen (pix).

He said funds for the sports facility development project on a ​​1.61-hectare site at Jasin Bestari near here, had been allocated under the 11th Malaysia Plan for the Youth and Sports Ministry.

He said facilities available at the complex include futsal and netball courts, a covered hall for two badminton courts, a 100-seat capacity auditorium, a hostel, administrative offices and a cafeteria.

“The sports complex is expected to be ready for operation in early 2022, to meet the needs of the local community, especially youths.

“At the same time, the state government had been monitoring the condition of other sports facilities, to check those in need of repairs or upgrading so that the facilities could be used for the benefit of all, “ he told a press conference here today.

Mohd Rafiq added that two sports complexes, the Alor Gajah Rakan Muda Complex and the Melaka State Youth and Sports Complex in Ayer Keroh are currently being upgraded.

In another development, he said the four-day online 2020 PUBG Mobile Melaka electronic sports tournament began yesterday.

He said participation in the tournament was at no charge and it was organised as a way to entertain as well as for youths to while the hours during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the state.

“Response has been encouraging with 384 entries so far, for the solo and squad categories,” he said adding that for more information on the tournament, visit the Melaka State Youth and Sports Department Facebook page.

He added that the state government had always given its support to the development of e-sports and would give its full cooperation to those interested in becoming sponsors for future sports programmes.-Bernama