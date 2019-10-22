Construction of road, bridges across Sg Pulai will benefit many: Exco

PONTIAN: The ongoing construction of three bridges and a road across Sungai Pulai from Tanjung Pelepas Port (PTP) to Tanjung Bin, is seen to boost the economic potential of the local community once completed.

Johor Works,Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri said thus far 20% of the construction of three bridges and the 7.5km road had been completed.

“The completion of the bridges will contribute greatly to the economic development in this area which will open up opportunities for new industries around Tanjung Bin.

“In the next five to six years, I expect it will provide access to over 100,000 residents, namely, in Tanjung Piai and Pontian parliamentary constituencies as well as PTP, Gelang Patah and Johor Baru,” he said when met after visiting the project site here.

With the new route, it will also shorten residents’ journey to Johor Baru, from 51 minutes to mere 15 minutes.

The private initiative, costing RM673.483 million, expected to be completed by Oct 31, 2021.

He said the state government was constantly monitoring the progress of the implementation of infrastructure projects to ensure it was on schedule.

Commenting on the project that was located near the mangrove reserve, Mohd Solihan who is also Tenang assemblyman, said contractors who implemented the project used modern methods and complied with regulations set by government agencies such as the Department of Environment.

“We take great care of the impact of this project on the environment but I would like to remind them (contractors) to ensure what they are doing (don’t pose any harm to the environment) ... even during my visit I see there is no adverse impact on the water, hopefully there is no pollution to the environment,” he said.

The project, which turned a huge part of the swampy area into a road, was considered a highly complex project, hence, longer time required for the completion. — Bernama