Construction of sabo dams in Titi Hayun, Tupah to be ready in 2023

YAN: The construction of two sabo dams to act as buffers against fallen trees and oversized rocks when flowing downstream in the event of a heavy downpour at the foothill of Gunung Jerai is expected to be completed by June in 2023.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the construction of both dams - one in Titi Hayun Recreation Park here and the other at Tupah Recreation area in Kuala Muda - will cost RM22.8 million.

“The construction of the dams will begin in the middle of January next year. This is the first time a sabo dam with a complete dam structure is being built in the country,” he told reporters after handing over the sabo dam construction project to the contractor involved at Titi Hayun here today.

Also present was Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said to ensure the safety and smooth running of the project, the recreation areas involved will be completely off-limits to the public.

“Construction of the sabo dam will be carried out at the upper level of the recreation area. So it would not be appropriate if the areas continue to be opened to the public,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim said apart from the construction of the sabo dam, a debris flow warning system also known as the Water Column Warning System (SABKA) will also be built in the area in the middle of next year.

“The project will benefit local residents as it is safer because rock, timber and sediment flow will be better controlled during the water column phenomenon,” he said.

He added that a warning system will be built at other recreation areas around the country where the potential of water column phenomenon happening is high.

“We find that the water column issue is common in recreational areas like what happened in Sekayu in Terengganu which also resulted in the loss of lives. The only difference is that the one at the foothill of Gunung Jerai was quite big and extraordinary,” he said. — Bernama