Construction of Sg. Ngoi-ngoi Phase 2 LRA to begin next month

SEREMBAN: The construction of the RM295 million Sungai Ngoi-ngoi Phase Two water treatment plant (LRA) will begin this March, said Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the plant which was due to complete in 2024, was to cope with the increasing demand for water supply from residents in several areas, including Seremban, Nilai and Sendayan.

“The plant is expected to produce 150 million litres of water a day in an effort to ensure that water supply in the state is always sufficient,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing of a collective agreement between Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan (SAINS) and its workers’ union today.

Aminuddin, who is also SAINS chairman, said the state government will also build a RM12.8 million, balancing reservoir at Batu 5, Sungai Terap, which will benefit 173,000 account holders residing in Seremban, Seremban 2 and Senawang.

He added a further RM14.2 million has been allocated to upgrade Gemas Baru LRA, which would be able to produce some 33 million litres of water a day, compared to the current 27 million litres for 6,900 account holders.

In the meantime, he said SAINS incurred losses of some RM12.5 million due to flood-related damage at its treatment plants in Seremban, Tampin, Jelebu and Port Dickson.

However, he added several of the facilities had been repaired and were now fully operational, including the Kuala Klawang and Titi LRAs.

“A few other plants are undergoing repair works such as at Petaseh intake, which is expected to be ready on March 15,” he said, adding there are 23 LRAs in the state. - Bernama