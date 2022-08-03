Construction of Tioman Airport subject to NASP study findings

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed construction of the new Tioman Island Airport is subject to the findings of the National Airport Strategic Plan (NASP) study which began last March and will take 18 months to complete, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said the study involves all 42 existing airports and the proposed new ones, especially on whether they were competitive or not.

“So far, there has been no green light given to have an aerodrome ready in connection with the proposed construction of the Tioman Island Airport as provided for under the Civil Aviation (Aerodrome Operation) Regulations 2016,” he said during Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Wee said this in reply to Loke Siew Fook (PH-Seremban) who wanted to know whether the new Tioman Island Airport proposed by a private company had been given the nod by the government and whether the project is competitive and meets environmental sustainability criteria.

The minister said the National Physical Planning Council meeting on Oct 27, 2020, had among others, agreed in principle to the proposal but subject to several technical reports, such as an environmental impact assessment report and the social impact assessment report.

Meanwhile, in reply to Steven Choong Shiau Yoon (PBM-Tebrau) on whether the government was planning to redevelop or expand the Senai International Airport in Johor, Wee said there was no need for that at the moment. — Bernama