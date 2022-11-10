Construction site supervisor charged with kidnapping, killing girlfriend

KAJANG: A construction site supervisor was charged in two Magistrate Courts here today on charges of kidnapping and killing his girlfriend whose body was found in a ravine in Bukit Tekali, Hulu Langat.

Lai Jai Loon, 27, nodded in understanding as soon as the two charges were read before Magistrates Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli and Syahrul Sazly Md Sain.

No plea was recorded by the accused as the two cases are under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The man is alleged to have detained Ho Mei Ling, 27, for a ransom of RM40,000 in front of a house in Jalan Kenari 1, Taman Kenari, Lenggeng, in Negeri Sembilan on Sept 25 at 3.50 pm.

He was charged according to Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961 which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment or whipping upon conviction.

Lai is also accused of killing Ho along Jalan Bukit Tekali, Batu 14, Hulu Langat, between 3.50 pm on Sept 25 and 3 pm on Sept 27, according to Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death penalty, if convicted.

The case was handled by deputy public prosecutors Nurul Afiqah Abdul Ghaffar and Nurul Husna Amran.

Both courts set Nov 17 for case remention.

On Sept 30, the media reported that the body of a woman was found in a ravine in Bukit Tekali and she was a victim of a kidnapping case.

The police received a report by the victim’s cousin a day after the woman was abducted from her home area in Broga and the complainant also claimed to have received a ransom demand via a WhatsApp message.

Investigations found the victim and accused were believed to be lovers who befriended each other on social media earlier this year and the motive for murder was debt-related. - Bernama