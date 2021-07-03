Construction work in EMCO areas in Selangor, KL must cease — Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: All construction and related work on projects in areas subject to the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur that took effect today, must stop, said Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof .

As such, he said permits issued by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) prior to the enforcing of the EMCO cannot be used to continue construction work during the EMCO period, which is scheduled to end on July 16.

However, he said exemptions are given to critical maintenance, repair and wiring work based on appointments.

“To carry out the work (given exemptions), the parties involved can get permits from the nearest police station,“ he said in a statement here.

In the meantime, Fadillah urged all construction industry players to comply with current work instructions and standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the National Security Council (MKN) to ensure a reduction of Covid-19 cases in the affected areas.

He said the latest SOPs are available on the MKN website, while SOPs and industry guidelines can be accessed via Telegram and the official website of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) or by calling 03-55673300.

On Thursday (July 1), Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the implementation of EMCO in eight districts in Selangor involving Petaling, Hulu Langat, Sepang, Gombak, Kuala Langat, Klang, Kuala Selangor and Hulu Selangor besides 14 localities in Kuala Lumpur. from today until July 16. — Bernama