Construction worker gets 7 months’ jail for assault, intimidation, illegal entry

KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian construction contract worker was sentenced to seven months’ jail by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today after he pleaded guilty to injuring his wife, intimidating his stepdaughter and committing illegal entry.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni passed the sentence on Samhaji, 48, for beating, kicking and biting his 41-year-old wife who was injured on her hands and arms, at their house in Pangsapuri Dahlia, Jalan Desa, Bandar Country Homes, Rawang on Feb 13 at noon.

The charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both.

Meanwhile, on two more charges before magistrate Nik Fadli Nik Azlan, the accused was sentenced to six months’ jail for intimidation when he threatened to kill his 21-year-old stepdaughter and another three months for entering the country without a valid permit, an offence under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

He was charged with committing the offence at the same location, date and time under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both.

However, all the sentences were ordered to run concurrently from the date of his arrest, March 3.

DPP Khairunnisak Hassni and Wan Nur Iman Wan Ahmad Afzal prosecuted in the cases while the accused was not represented by a lawyer. — Bernama