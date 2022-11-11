Construction works believed behind Kampung Budiman flash flood

SHAH ALAM: The flash flood which hit Kampung Budiman here yesterday, affecting about 50 houses, is believed to have been caused by construction works carried out near the village.

Shah Alam district police headquarters’ Internal Security and Public Order Division head, ASP Syed Azizi Jamallulail Syed Abdul Aziz, said the one-metre-deep flood which hit the village has receded today.

Most of the victims who were placed in the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Al Falah Mosque in Kampung Budiman have already returned to their respective homes to do cleaning work, he said.

“The cause of this flood may be due to the fact that there is a shallow water catchment area and construction works in the nearby area also caused mud floods.

“Previously, Kampung Budiman rarely experienced floods, and even then they were not as bad as this one. Yesterday, the water rose quickly only after a few hours of heavy rain,” he said when met by reporters at the PPS today.

As of 12 noon today, a total of 45 people from 14 families were housed in the PPS. Five people from two families were isolated in the public hall because they tested positive for COVID-19.

A Bernama check this afternoon around Meru town in Klang, which is located about four kilometres from Kampung Budiman, found that some areas were still flooded, with water about 0.15 metres deep.

Nonarita Mohamed, 40, met at her parents’ residence in Persiaran Hamzah Alang, Meru, said the stagnant water phenomenon has been an annual occurrence for over 30 years and usually takes about a week to recede.

“I am thankful that the flood this time was not as bad as last year, but I am still worried about the current weather conditions, and will bring my parents to stay with me in Taman Meru Jaya until the flood recedes completely,“ she said.

The InfoBencana JKM website reports that three PPS, namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Johan Setia and PPS SK Binjai, both in Klang district, and PPS at Al Falah Mosque in Kampung Budiman in Petaling district, were opened to accommodate 669 people as of this afternoon. - Bernama