Consultant charged with cheating real estate company over RM1.2m

KUALA LUMPUR: A construction company consultant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three charges of deceiving a real estate investment company by claiming payments for more than RM1.2 million on a shopping centre project in Kuala Terengganu, two years ago.

According to the three charges, Mohd Azhari Che Omar, 43, was charged with cheating Pelaburan Hartanah Berhad (PHB) by certifying that Syarikat Gafis (M) Sdn Bhd was eligible for payment for three claims amounting to more than RM1.2 million, which prompted PHB to make the claimed payments to Gafis between Dec 9 2020 and Feb 15 2021.

The payments were for the Factory Acceptance Test works for some equipment including sprinklers and chillers which the accused knew had never been carried out under phase 1 of the proposed mixed development project in Kuala Terengganu.

All the offences were allegedly committed at the office of YHS Associates Sdn Bhd at Jalan Pandan 2/2, Pandan Jaya here between Nov 6 2020 and Jan 8 2021 under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a prison sentence of not less than one year and not more than 10 years with whipping and can be fined, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib proposed bail of RM150,000 in one surety for all charges with the additional condition that the accused’s passport be handed over to the court while lawyer Hasnan Hamzah who represented the accused did not object to the bail amount.

Judge Rozina Ayob allowed bail for the accused at RM150,000 in one surety for all three charges and his passport is be handed over to the court until the disposal of the case apart from setting Dec 16 for case mention.

In a separate Sessions Court, Syarikat Gafis’ procurement and contract manager, Rosliza Lah, 46, pleaded not guilty to three charges of conspiring with Mohd Azhari, by preparing the necessary documents to deceive PHB to obtain payment for the three claims.

All the offences were allegedly committed at the same place and time under Section 109 of the Penal Code read together with Section 420 which carries the same punishment.

Judge Azura Alwi allowed the accused bail at RM50,000 with one surety for all charges and the passport is to be handed over to the court until the case is completed and fixed January 5 2023 for case mention.

The prosecution was handled by Ahmad Akram while the accused was represented by lawyer Mohd Fikah Sanusi. - Bernama