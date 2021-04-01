Consumers can also turn to civil court - Rosol

KUALA LUMPUR: Apart from the Tribunal for Consumer Claims (TTPM), consumers can take their cases to civil courts to claim redress in respect of any goods and services purchased.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid (pix) said that TTPM served as an alternative platform to civil courts.

“TTPM’s job is only to ensure consumers are protected,“ he said at a discussion entitled ‘Price Hike Ahead of Ramadan’ organised by the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) on its Facebook page last night.

In another development, Rosol denied allegations that the mobile application, ‘Price Catcher’ developed by the ministry failed to achieve its objectives.

“It’s just due to a lack of promotion. Consumers can actually compare prices and save time to make comparisons,“ he said. -Bernama