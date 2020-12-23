Consumers can make claims against telecommunications service providers - TTPM

KUALA LUMPUR: Consumers can make claims against telecommunications service providers if there is a breach or dissatisfaction over the promised services, says the Tribunal for Consumer Claims Malaysia (TTPM) chairman, Wan Rufaidah Wan Omar.

She said if the claim involved unfair contract terms, the tribunal could consider putting aside or changing the terms as provided for under the Consumer Protection Act 1999.

“Since the service provider contract is usually provided as standard and not discussed by the two parties, consumers are advised to read the terms and conditions prior to signing or agreeing to accept the services offered.”

She said this in a talk entitled ‘Common Consumer Mistakes Before and After Subscribing Services’ organised by the Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) which was streamed live on CFM’s Facebook page, recently.

Wan Rufaidah was responding to a question from a viewer on whether there is an Act that can protect consumers in the event of a discrepancy in the contract.

Other speakers were Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) director (complaints), Mohamed Faizal Buang and CFM’s Complaints and Compliance Bureau chief, Zolkiflee Md Salleh.

Wan Rufaidah said the tribunal would review the content of the service contract if lopsidedness was reported to them.

Zolkiflee said consumers were advised to ask 12 important questions before subscribing to any telecommunications service including the coverage status, package benefits, subscription and credit limits, contract duration, monthly charges and contract flexibilities.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Faizal said anyone who lodged complaints on the misconduct of civil servants and private employees through the PCB has the right to request for secrecy or to classify their information as confidential to protect the complainants. -Bernama