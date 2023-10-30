Consumers: Expansion of Rahmah, Madani Agro Sales the right move to help people

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s efforts to expand access to chicken supply through Madani Agro Sales and Rahmah Sales across the country is the right step to enable people to buy chicken at reasonable prices.

Most consumers also hope that chicken prices will not suddenly increase, which could burden them and they also want the government to enforce regulations and measures to prevent traders from arbitrarily raising chicken prices, especially after the end of the price control period and subsidies on chicken.

Housewife, Asiah Jamal, 44, from Melaka, hopes the government will explain the floating mechanism so that it is easily understood by consumers and traders so that chicken is not sold at unreasonable prices.

“I hope there will not be any more supply shortages or sudden price hikes, especially during the festive seasons, because that would put a strain on the people, especially the B40 group,“ she said.

A retired army personnel Ismail Jusuh, 56, from Klebang, hopes the government can use chicken subsidies to improve the welfare and facilities for the people.

In Terengganu, a 45-year-old private sector employee Roshaniza Mohd Yusoff, who supports the government’s approach, urged the Rahmah Sales to be extended to rural areas so that people are not burdened.

Amizi Ahmad, 44, a factory worker in Perai, Penang, also hoped such sales will be more frequent so that consumers can save and have more options.

“I am a regular customer at these sales because it is easy to get essential items. So the government’s efforts to sell chicken at these places is the best thing for all consumers because it is now being done more often in our area,“ he said.

Housewife Rushika Latiff, 38, agrees that the float system will save her money because of the price competition between traders.

Fadzylah Ismail, 42, a teacher at a school in Negeri Sembilan, supports the government’s efforts to curb subsidy wastage as this will enable the implementation of various other initiatives for the people.

“The government’s efforts to maintain subsidies on eggs are also helpful, especially for small businesses in the food, pastry and bakery sectors where a lot of egg is used,“ she said.

In Johor, 37-year-old babysitter Hamimah Jalil hopes traders will not take advantage of the situation and raise prices unreasonably after the government’s announcement.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said on Monday that the government has agreed to end chicken subsidies and price control effective Wednesday, but would continue subsidising Grade A, B and C eggs under the existing mechanism.

Mohamad said the government is expanding access to chicken supplies through continuous Agro MADANI and Rahmah Sales programmes nationwide to provide options and assurance to the people to obtain chicken at reasonable prices and below the current ceiling price.

He said the government has allocated a total of RM3.8 billion in subsidies to sustain the cost of chicken and eggs since Feb 2022. -Bernama