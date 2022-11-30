Consumers in Kelantan owe AKSB RM28.5m in arrears

KOTA BHARU: Consumers in Kelantan owe Syarikat Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) RM28.5 million in unpaid water bills, as of Sept 30, the state legislative assembly was told today.

State Works, Infrastructure, Transport and Utilities Committee chairman Datuk Azami Mohd Nor said of the amount, RM18.4 million was current debt owed by domestic consumers.

“As of Sept 30, consumers still owe the company a total of RM28,543,688. This is an improvement from the RM33,212,268 million owed at the end of 2021 (Dec 31, 2021),” he said when replying to a question from Datuk Mohd Adhan Kechik (BN-Bukit Bunga).

In order to increase the collection, he said AKSB had carried out collection enforcement activities continuously throughout the districts, especially areas that do not have clean water supply problems this year and provided various collection mediums including through banks and collection agents.

Replying to a question from Hilmi Abdullah (PAS-Guchil) on free water supply to the asnaf group, Azami said the state government always helps people in need.

“We have 30 lorries that distributed free water supply to asnaf in all areas from April 2020 until July this year at a cost of RM11.5 million and this is one of our social responsibilities,“ he added. - Bernama