Consumers need to check prices, purchase tickets using airlines’ official apps

PUTRAJAYA: Consumers need to check prices and purchase tickets through official apps provided by airlines to avoid buying tickets at high prices, especially during festive periods, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

Loke said that ticket prices would be different if they purchased using other apps.

“If you want to buy Malaysian Airlines Berhad (MAS) tickets, refer to prices on their app, not other apps. If you buy MAS tickets on AirAsia SuperApp, the prices are different (higher),” he said, adding that users should avoid buying last minute if they wanted better prices.

He added that former Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong should be knowledgeable about tickey purchasing methods to obtain tickets at special prices during festive periods.

“He (Wee) only checked prices on the AirAsia SuperApp, the former minister isn’t someone who doesn’t know that MAS has their own app. If you want to check on MAS tickets, why use AirAsia SuperApp, it’s like wanting to buy KFC but going to McDonald’s, it doesn’t make sense,” he said at a media conference about Aidilfitri airfare prices here today.

Wee was reported yesterday to have claimed that ticket prices had exceeded RM3,138 for an economy class seat for a Kuala Lumpur-Tawau flight on April 20.

Loke said 80 per cent of MAS flight tickets for Kuala Lumpur to Tawau were sold under RM841 for the period between April 19 to 25, adding that airlines will offer special prices during festive periods to allow Malaysians to travel home.

For instance, AirAsia is offering a fixed price of RM199 for a one-way flight from Kuala Lumpur or Johor Bahru to Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri, and RM249 one-way from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu and Tawau, as well as Johor Bahru to Kota Kinabalu. - Bernama