SHAH ALAM: The move by Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) to issue an early notice on water supply disruption due to upgrading works at the Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP2), saw many make early preparations to get through the period.

Checks by Bernama found that consumers had started storing water supply for daily use since Monday in preparation for the scheduled water supply disruption for about 86 hours beginning yesterday.

However, most of them hoped that Air Selangor could restore the water supply earlier than scheduled.

Nasaruddin Saidan, 50, said he hoped that the issue could be resolved before the allotted timeframe, as the stored water could not accommodate his family for up to 86 hours.

The man who lives on the fifth floor of the PKNS Flat in Section 24 here with his wife and four children said his family had to use water very sparingly as they did not have many big containers to store the water.

“I could not store much water, just in small containers. And now, much of the water has been used and I need to replenish the supply,“ he said when met by reporters near public taps provided by Air Selangor in Section 16.

The survey also found that food premises had taken various measures to save on water usage, including using plastic cups and sheets.

Restoran Khulafa Sdn Bhd’s managing director Datuk Abdul Wahith Sharfuddin said the company had spent RM30,000 to prepare nine restaurants under the chain for the water supply disruption this time.

“We bought four water tanks with a capacity of 1,000 litres each per restaurant, we are also using plastic cups, and cover our plates with plastic sheets, as we dispose them right away and they do not have to be washed.

“Even though we have spent more on buying additional items due to the water disruption, I guarantee the price of food will not be increased,“ he said, adding that he expected more people to choose to eat at restaurants during the water disruption as they would want to conserve the water at home.

Meanwhile, in KUALA LUMPUR, more than 60 premises selling mineral and drinking water were inspected to prevent traders from raising the prices indiscriminately during the four-day period.

Federal Territories Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) chief enforcement officer Azeem Nazuri said as at 2pm, inspections had been carried out in several supermarkets, retail stores, convenience stores and mini markets.

“The checks which are being conducted by nine officers have so far reported no increase in prices, even though several business premises admitted that mineral and drinking water bottles had to be restocked more frequently since yesterday,“ he told reporters after inspecting a supermarket in Setapak here. — Bernama