Consumers relieved, concessionaires moan toll freeze

KUALA LUMPUR: While motorists are heaving a sigh of relief over the government’s decision to freeze toll charges at 21 highways next year, the concessionaires are moaning that it would have an impact on their finances.

Mohamad Shawal Zulkufli, 29, who frequently travel along the highways, said the freeze in toll charges would give some ‘breathing space’ to the people to tackle the increase in the cost of living.

“The toll freeze will lighten my burden, and in fact, the government should just abolish all tolls. It could be done in stages. However, the announcement has a positive impact on consumers like me who use the highways to get to work,” he told Bernama when contacted here yesterday.

Mohamad Shawal who travels from Seremban, Negri Sembilan said each day he would use the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) and the Sungai Besi Expressway (BESRAYA) to his workplace in the city, paying RM 17.40 each day for toll charges.

“The government’s announcement has helped reduce my daily toll expenses,” said the private sector employee.

Another motorist, Nurliza Shaari, 35, said it would be better if the toll freeze was a long-term measure.

“If it is only for six months or less than a year, there would not be much impact on motorists who use tolled roads,” she said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Kesas Sdn Bhd said the announcement would have a financial impact on the concessionaires’ cash flow as they would only receive compensation from the government at the end of the year.

“For instance, if the toll is RM 2.50, but the charge has been frozen at RM 2, the extra RM0.50 will be paid by the government. This will affect the cash flow of the concessionaires as the compensation will be late ... we have drawn up estimates of how much we need to repair and maintain the highways, so we have to postpone those plans.

“Motorists would be happy as there is no toll increase, but it would have an effect on the government as it has to bear the toll rates and compensation that is paid to the concessionaires could be used for rural development,” he said.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government would freeze toll charges at 21 highways in the country for all classes of vehicles next year as the Pakatan Harapan government wanted to lighten the burden on Malaysians.

The toll freeze would result in compensation payment of RM972.75 million to the concessionaires of the highways next year.

These highways are the North-South Expressway (PLUS), Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (LINKEDUA), Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE), East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT 1), Sungai Besi Expressway (BESRAYA), New Pantai Expressway (NPE), Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP), Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE), Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), Maju Expressway (MEX) and Kajang-Seremban Highway (LEKAS).

“Other highways are Senai-Desaru Expressway (SDE), Western Kuala Lumpur Traffic Dispersal Scheme (SPRINT), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), Seremban-Port Dickson Highway (SPDH), New North Kelang Straits Bypass (NNKSB), Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (JPP2) and the Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (SMART). — Bernama