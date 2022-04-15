Consumers still willing to pay despite price hikes

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian consumers have allowed themselves to be exploited whenever the prices of goods increase.

This is because consumerism is not fully practised and consumers in the country do not punish suppliers. Instead, they continue to make purchases even at high prices.

Universiti Tun Abdul Razak economist Prof Barjoyai Bardai said consumers are being burdened as prices of goods and services continue to rise.

“Price-controlled items do help but when consumers visit the wet market, prices of other items have gone up by at least 20% to 25%. So the inflation rate cannot be treated as the same because we have on one hand price-controlled items and on the other, the constantly increasing prices of goods and services,” he said.

He explained the problem is that inflation is based on price-controlled items and not what we purchase daily. He said a major problem in Malaysia is that businesses shift the burden of price increases to consumers.

For example, when transport cost rises, the wholesaler would shift the burden of the cost increase and more to the consumer, he said.

He pointed out that the prices of fish and prawns have gone up from RM25 per kg six months ago to RM40 to RM45 per kg today.

“The supply remains constant but what is causing this increase remains a mystery. No one can put a finger on it. This happens because the public allows it, and continues to buy at higher prices without complaining.”

On the government’s claim that inflation is about 3%, Barjoyai questioned if this is the actual reflection on the ground.

The price increases have even extended to Ramadan bazaars, where purchase costs have risen by 50% to 200%.

He said he had noticed that this Ramadan was the first time people had returned home empty-handed because they were unable to afford the high prices.

“The government is unable to do anything because it is a free market as long as there are willing sellers and willing buyers. What is needed in Malaysia is a movement that will stop the exploitation of consumers by wholesalers,” he said, adding that consumers should boycott items with prices that have increased unreasonably.

While admitting that it is easier said than done, Barjoyai stressed that there is always an alternative available for what the consumer regularly buys.

Universiti Utara Malaysia economics professor Dr K. Kuperan Viswanathan said inflation in the country is higher than what is stated by the government.

He said price controlled items remain about the same, but the prices of other items continue to go up.

The prices of sugar, rice and cooking oil will not increase, but others such as transport charges, rental and healthcare costs are increasing and hurting the man in the street.

“If house rentals go up from RM400 to RM450, it might be seen as a small increase but it still has an impact. Even if the price of vegetables increases from RM1 to RM1.20, it is a 20% increase, which affects the consumer,” he said.

Barjoyai said the problem is price controlled items do not reflect actual inflation in the country.

In the same vein, Kuperan said the standard inflation data does not reflect “real inflation”, which is a problem.