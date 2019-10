PETALING JAYA: Consumers suffered a staggering loss of RM360 million last year due to unsatisfactory products, service performance and quality.

The National Consumer Complaints Centre (NCCC) said the real estate industry disputes with consumers is expected to cause losses of about RM133 million.

NCCC legal and policy executive Shabana Naser Ahmad said they had received 54,618 complaints, a 200% jump from 2016.

She said the highest number of complaints were focused on e-commerce, 10,615.

