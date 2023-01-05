Consumers, traders in Kelantan claim shortage of sugar supply

KOTA BHARU: In conjunction with the recent Ramadan month and Aidilfitri festive season, demand for essential items including sugar have been high, especially from consumers here.

Ainy Md Yunos, 71, a consumer from Pengkalan Chepa said she had run out of sugar and had been looking for the supply in several grocery stores for the past three days but to no avail.

“I have to replace sugar in cooking and drinks with stevia until the supply of sugar is obtained,“ she told Bernama today.

Satay seller, Siti Aminah Awang, 65, from Kampung Baung said she needed more than 20 kilogrammes of sugar a day to produce about 2,000 sticks of satay.

“The shortage of sugar supply to some extent interferes with business considering that sugar is one of the main ingredients in dishes and drinks,“ she said.

Meanwhile, a grocery store operator, Sepiah Ismail, 64 of Kampung Landak said the sugar supply at her store had been sold out since two days ago, adding that she is trying to obtain 240 kilogrammes of sugar which she normally purchases from suppliers in the district to cater to her customers.

Meanwhile, the director of Kelantan Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Azman Ismail when contacted said they had distributed 250,000 kilogrammes of sugar today to several supermarkets in the state.

“This supply (sugar) will be distributed in stages including to wholesalers and retailers from time to time. We expect the sugar shortage problem to be completely resolved within two days,“ he added. - Bernama