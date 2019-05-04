Consumers urged to plan ahead of Raya

KUALA LUMPUR: With the fasting month of Ramadan just around the corner, consumers have been advised to plan their expenses well in advance so that their financial means are not jeopardised during the Hari Raya period.

Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) chief activist Datuk Nadzim Johan said instead of depending fully on the Festive Season Price Control Scheme (SKHMP) to keep the prices of necessities in check, consumers themselves should try to change their spending behaviours.

“’It’s true that the objective of the scheme is to control prices, however, we have to look into the consumers’ reactions or practices especially during the Raya season,” said Nadzim when contacted by Bernama here, today.

Nadzim also said consumers should also change their shopping habit and avoid last-minute shopping as this contributes price hikes.

“As consumers are aware of the festive dates in advance, they can plan to buy the important items earlier to avoid increase in prices due to last-minute rush for the items,” he said.

Nadzim also urged the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs to focus on guiding the consumers on how to avoid overspending during the festive season.

“’I think the ministry can focus on training consumers so that they can be a prudent shopper, not only during the Raya period but throughout their lives,” he said.

Recently, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that the government has agreed to extend the SKHMP enforcement period in conjunction with Hari Raya after discussing the matter with stakeholders.

Besides, the ministry also plans to include more items under the scheme so that consumers will have better options and they can purchase at cheaper prices. — Bernama